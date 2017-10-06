Administration calls for easing rules for financial markets

WASHINGTON — The Trump administration is recommending ways to loosen the rules governing the U.S. stock, bond and derivatives markets, proposing a rollback of a variety of tougher requirements adopted in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

The 220-page report, prepared by the Treasury Department, argues that numerous rules enforced by such agencies as the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission need to be changed to promote stronger economic growth.