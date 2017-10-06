Authorities say officer attacked woman, falsely arrested her
A
A
Share via Email
CLEVELAND — Authorities say a Cleveland police officer attacked a woman and had her arrested for assaulting a police officer.
Sgt. Christopher Graham, of Wellington, was charged Thursday with
A Cleveland police Internal Affairs detective wrote in court papers that the 38-year-old Graham assaulted the woman Sept. 12 and then had her arrested on the felony assault charge.
Officials haven't said why Graham allegedly attacked the woman.
Cleveland.com reports that Cleveland paid settlements in two lawsuits filed against Graham that accused him of misusing his police power.
Graham's attorney didn't return telephone messages seeking comment Friday.
A police spokeswoman didn't respond to an email asking about Graham's status with the department.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend