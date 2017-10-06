Bobcat back home after rebounding from tick-toxin paralysis

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A rare bobcat has returned to a Georgia island park teeming with deer but not many predators, possibly restoring a bit of the natural balance there.

Wildlife staffers at Jekyll Island State Park were stunned nearly two weeks ago when hikers found a young bobcat lying paralyzed. Only four of the wild cats are known to live there — and they're the first ones in roughly a century.

The bobcat, estimated at 1 1/2 years old, was taken to the Jacksonville Zoo in neighbouring Florida. Veterinarians say it recovered after they removed dozens of ticks, which they say likely caused the paralysis.