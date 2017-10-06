Bobcat back home after rebounding from tick-toxin paralysis
JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A rare bobcat has returned to a Georgia island park teeming with deer but not many predators, possibly restoring a bit of the natural balance there.
Wildlife staffers at Jekyll Island State Park were stunned nearly two weeks ago when hikers found a young bobcat lying paralyzed. Only four of the wild cats are known to live there — and they're the first ones in roughly a century.
The bobcat, estimated at 1
The bobcat returned to Jekyll Island for release Friday. It bolted from a pet carrier and vanished down a trail after giving its caretakers a last, piercing growl.
