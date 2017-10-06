Court sets Dec. 5 for new arguments in Russian Taliban case

RICHMOND, Va. — A federal appeals court has scheduled arguments for Dec. 5 in the case of a former Russian military officer sentenced to life in prison for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan.

Lawyers for Irek Hamidullin have argued that he shouldn't have faced trial because he is a lawful combatant. Prosecutors, however, say fighters aligned with the Taliban don't qualify for lawful-combatant status.