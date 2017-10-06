Crews recover bodies of Chinese couple from California river

FRESNO, Calif. — Authorities have recovered the bodies believe to be those of a Chinese couple in a car that plunged off a cliff in California's Kings Canyon National Park.

Fresno County Sheriff's spokesman Tony Botti said Friday a rescue crew on successfully extracted the bodies a day earlier from the Kings River.

He says they are presumed to be 31-year-old Yinan Wang and his 30 year-old-wife Jie Song. The couple vanished during an August vacation.

Botti said that a coroner official must still positively identify the couple.

Authorities believe their car plunged 500 feet (150 metres ) over the cliff.

The car was found as authorities were recovering another car that had plunged into the river earlier.