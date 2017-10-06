Death toll at Brazil day care centre rises to 7
SAO PAULO — The death toll from a day care
A firefighter in the city of Janauba in the state of Minas Gerais said by telephone Friday that Renan Nicolas Santos died Thursday night due to burns that covered 90
The firefighter declined to give his name.
On Thursday, four other children and a teacher died when a guard doused the "Innocent People" day care
Janauba Mayor Carlos Isaildon Mendes has declared a seven-day mourning period.
