Denmark joins European nations in banning niqad, burka

Jakob Ellemann-Jensen of Denmark's liberal party that leads a centre -right governing coalition says a law proposal was not aimed at any religions or a ban of scarfs, turbans or kippa, the traditional Jewish skull cap.

A large majority of lawmakers, including the opposition Social Democrats — Denmark's largest party— has said it would vote for such a law, popularly known as the "Burqa Ban." The move is mostly seen as directed at the dress worn by some ultra-conservative Muslim women. Few Muslim women in Denmark wear full-face veils.