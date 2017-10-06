EPA watchdog expands probe of Pruitt travel

WASHINGTON — The inspector general at the Environmental Protection Agency says it is expanding an inquiry into Administrator Scott Pruitt's frequent taxpayer-funded travel.

The watchdog office said the review will now include all travel by Pruitt through Sept. 30. Previously, the inspector general was focusing on Pruitt's travel to his home state of Oklahoma through July 31.

A spokeswoman said Friday the scope of the review was expanded after requests by members of Congress,

The Associated Press and others reported in July that Pruitt travelled to Oklahoma at least 10 times.

An EPA spokeswoman said the trips were warranted.