Events mark centennial of civil rights icon Fannie Lou Hamer

FILE-In this Aug. 22, 1964 photograph, Fannie Lou Hamer, a leader of the Freedom Democratic party, speaks before the credentials committee of the Democratic national convention in Atlantic City, in efforts to win accreditation for the largely African American group as Mississippi's delegation to the convention, instead of the all-white state delegation. Friday, Oct. 6, 2017 marks the 100th anniversary of her birth and a celebration is planned in her hometown of Ruleville, Miss., honoring her. (AP Photo/File)

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi-born civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer is being commemorated on what would have been her 100th birthday.

Events Friday in her hometown of Ruleville are marking the centennial of her birth.

Hamer said she was "sick and tired of being sick and tired" of the abuse that African-Americans suffered in the segregated South.

She was fired from the plantation where she worked as a sharecropper in 1962 because she and a few other black Mississippians registered to vote.

In 1964, she was part of the integrated Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party group that challenged seating of the all-white Mississippi delegation at the Democratic National Convention. Hamer told a convention committee about being beaten for her civil rights work in 1963.

Hamer was 59 when she died of cancer in 1977.

