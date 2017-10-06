Ex-first lady leaves party, hints at Mexico presidential run
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's former first lady Margarita Zavala has announced she is resigning from the country's conservative National Action Party, known as the PAN.
Zavala is the wife of ex-President Felipe Calderon, who governed from 2006 to 2012. She had previously announced her intention to run for the party's presidential nomination.
But in a video Friday, she said the party's current leadership has cancelled internal elections and "handed the party's most important decision to others."
That was an apparent reference to last month's announcement of an alliance between the PAN and
Zavala hinted she might still run for the presidency but was not clear, saying only "I resign from the PAN, but not from my duty to participate in politics."
