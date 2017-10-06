Father arrested after Japan fire kills 6, including children

TOKYO — An apartment fire in Japan has killed six people, and a 32-year-old man who turned himself in was arrested on suspicion of murder.

Hitachi police spokesman Masataka Suzuki said the six victims found after the fire Friday are believed to be the wife and five children of the man, Hirobumi Komatsu.

Police said a woman and four boys were found dead in the building in Hitachi, a town northeast of Tokyo. A girl found with several stab wounds was rushed to a hospital, where she was declared dead.