FEMA restores count showing Puerto Rico clean water, power
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration, criticized for its slow response to hurricane victims in Puerto Rico, said Friday it had restored an online tally of how many people have access to clean drinking water and electricity. The figures had quietly disappeared from the Federal Emergency Management Agency
The republished numbers said about 56
FEMA acknowledged it had removed the running tally early Thursday from its own
The decision to remove the information fueled suspicion the Trump administration was trying to improve perceptions about its response in Puerto Rico. The island, nearly 1,000 miles southeast of Florida, suffered severe damage to its power grid and other infrastructure from the powerful storm.
FEMA said Friday the figures will remain on its Hurricane Maria
"While some information was not included in yesterday's update to our
FEMA's Hurricane Maria information: https://www.fema.gov/hurricane-maria
