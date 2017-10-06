Final vote count in New Zealand election tightens close race
TURANGI, New Zealand — New Zealanders still don't know who will next lead their country after a final vote count from a general election two weeks ago tightened the close race between liberals and incumbent conservatives.
Election officials on Saturday released the final 17
Negotiations to form the next government will now begin in earnest. The conservative National Party ended with 44
That left both sides needing to negotiate with the small New Zealand First party, led by maverick lawmaker Winston Peters. That party finished with 7
