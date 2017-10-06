French city replaces JFK with Chirac in name of major street

PARIS — Farewell, JFK. Hello, Jacques Chirac.

A French town is changing the name of a major avenue, scrapping the name of late U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy to honour a French president instead.

The city council in Brive-la-Gaillarde, a town in Chirac's former fiefdom in central France, voted late Thursday to rename the street "Jacques and Bernadette Chirac," after the president who served 1995-2007 and his wife.

Mayor Frederic Soulier said the city preferred to honour a couple who did a lot for the region rather than a foreign leader.

Bernadette Chirac said in a letter published by radio network France Bleu that the initiative "moves us a lot" and called it a "great honour ."