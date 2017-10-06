French city replaces JFK with Chirac in name of major street
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
PARIS — Farewell, JFK. Hello, Jacques Chirac.
A French town is changing the name of a major avenue, scrapping the name of late U.S. President John Fitzgerald Kennedy to
The city council in Brive-la-Gaillarde, a town in Chirac's former fiefdom in central France, voted late Thursday to rename the street "Jacques and Bernadette Chirac," after the president who served 1995-2007 and his wife.
Mayor Frederic Soulier said the city preferred to
Bernadette Chirac said in a letter published by radio network France Bleu that the initiative "moves us a lot" and called it a "great
Chirac's name is associated with a Paris museum but it's the first street named after him.