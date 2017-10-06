Goodbye: AOL discontinuing pioneering Instant Messenger

NEW YORK — AOL has announced that it is discontinuing its pioneering Instant Messenger chat platform after 20 years of service.

An article on AOL's website posted Friday says AOL Instant Messenger will be discontinued on Dec. 15. AOL says it's shutting down the program because its focus is "on building the next generation of iconic brands and life-changing products."

Users can still use the program until Dec. 15. After that date, users won't be able to sign in.