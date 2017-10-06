Gulf Coast braces for fast-moving blast of tropical weather

NEW ORLEANS — Gulf Coast residents are bracing for a blast of wind, heavy rain and rising water as Tropical Storm Nate threatens to reach hurricane strength before a weekend landfall.

The National Hurricane Center on Friday issued hurricane and storm surge warnings for southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi and Alabama coasts. The storm is forecast to dump 3 to 6 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 12 inches.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards declared a state of emergency and mobilized 1,300 National Guard troops. Some are heading to New Orleans, where summer storms have exposed problems with the city's pumping system.