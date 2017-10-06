How major US stock indexes fared on Friday

U.S. stocks faded a bit from their record highs on Friday after telecom and energy stocks sank. The loss for the Standard & Poor's 500 index was small, but it was the first in nearly two weeks.

On Thursday:

The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2.74 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,549.33.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 1.72, or less than 0.1 per cent , to 22,773.67.

The Nasdaq composite added 4.82, or 0.1 per cent , to 6,590.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 1.87, or 0.1 per cent , to 1,510.22

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 29.97 points, or 1.2 per cent .

The Dow is up 368.58 points, or 1.6 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 94.22 points, or 1.5 per cent .

The Russell 200 is up 19.35 points, or 1.3 per cent .

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 310.50 points, or 13.9 per cent .

The Dow is up 3,011.07 points, or 15.2 per cent .

The Nasdaq is up 1,207.06 points, or 22.4 per cent .