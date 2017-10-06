How major US stock indexes fared on Friday
U.S. stocks faded a bit from their record highs on Friday after telecom and energy stocks sank. The loss for the Standard & Poor's 500 index was small, but it was the first in nearly two weeks.
On Thursday:
The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2.74 points, or 0.1
The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 1.72, or less than 0.1
The Nasdaq composite added 4.82, or 0.1
The Russell 2000 index of smaller-company stocks fell 1.87, or 0.1
For the week:
The S&P 500 is up 29.97 points, or 1.2
The Dow is up 368.58 points, or 1.6
The Nasdaq is up 94.22 points, or 1.5
The Russell 200 is up 19.35 points, or 1.3
For the year:
The S&P 500 is up 310.50 points, or 13.9
The Dow is up 3,011.07 points, or 15.2
The Nasdaq is up 1,207.06 points, or 22.4
The Russell 200 is up 153.09 points, or 11.3
