Iran arrests brother of country's senior vice-president
TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news
The Tabnak site, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, reported on Friday that Eshaq Jahangiri's brother, Mahdi Jahangiri, was taken into custody.
The report did not elaborate.
Mahdi Jahangiri runs the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and is also the founder of the private Gardeshgari Bank.
The senior
In July, President Hassan Rouhani's brother, Hossein Fereidoun, was also detained on allegations of financial misconduct. He was released on a $15 million bail.