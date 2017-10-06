Iran arrests brother of country's senior vice-president

TEHRAN, Iran — An Iranian news website says authorities have arrested the brother of the country's senior vice-president , apparently over finance-related matters.

The Tabnak site, affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, reported on Friday that Eshaq Jahangiri's brother, Mahdi Jahangiri, was taken into custody.

The report did not elaborate.

Mahdi Jahangiri runs the Tehran Chamber of Commerce and is also the founder of the private Gardeshgari Bank.

The senior vice-president posted on his Instagram account that he doesn't have any precise information about any charges or accusations against his brother but that the detention was "predictable" and that he hopes it isn't a case of political "abuse."