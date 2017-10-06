Markets Right Now: US stocks open slightly lower

NEW YORK — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are opening slightly lower on Wall Street as technology and phone companies take losses.

The declines early Friday threatened to put an end to the longest winning streak in four years for the Standard & Poor's 500 index.

Wholesale club operator Costco sank 5.2 per cent after reporting a disappointing quarter.

Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 2.40 per cent .

The higher yields send banks higher. Citizens Financial rose 1.4 per cent .

The S&P 500 index fell 4 points, or 0.2 per cent , to 2,547.