Men charged with shooting on Denzel Washington movie set

BOSTON — Two people have been charged in a shooting on the set of a Denzel Washington movie in Boston that injured two security guards.

The shooting happened early Saturday in the city's Roxbury section, on the set of a sequel to the "The Equalizer."

Police say nothing was being filmed at the time, and it does not appear the guards were targeted.

The guards, a 40-year-old woman and 33-year-old man, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were released from the hospital.

Police say they arrested two 18-year-olds, Dionte Martinez and Thomas Perkins. They are charged with assault with intent to murder and gun offences .

The Suffolk County district attorney's office says they were due to be arraigned Friday in Roxbury Municipal Court.