Mexico arrests ex-governor on corruption charges

MEXICO CITY — Authorities have arrested a former governor of a Mexican border state on corruption charges.

Javier Castro Ormaechea, Tamaulipas state's anti-corruption prosecutor, says that ex-Gov. Eugenio Hernandez Flores was arrested Friday in the state capital of Victoria.

Hernandez faces charges for misuse of public funds and use of illicit funds related to the acquisition of about 4,000 acres (1,600 hectares) in the port city of Altamira. Hernandez served as governor until 2010.

As early as January 2012, Mexican prosecutors said they were investigating public officials in Tamaulipas. Hernandez and two other ex-governors from the same party acknowledged then they were subjects of the probe, but denied wrongdoing.

Castro declined to provide more details about the ongoing investigation.