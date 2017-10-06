Monitors: 15 killed in missile strike on eastern Syria city

BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say 15 civilians including children have been killed when a missile slammed into a government-held besieged neighbourhood in the eastern city of Deir el-Zour.

The DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group said the missile hit near a school Thursday evening in the Qusour neighbourhood . Among those killed were three children and three women, it said Friday, blaming the Islamic State group for the attack.

It said the attack destroyed the school and a nearby residential building.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the incident, putting the number of civilians killed at 13.