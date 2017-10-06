Monitors: 15 killed in missile strike on eastern Syria city
BEIRUT — Syrian opposition activists say 15 civilians including children have been killed when a missile slammed into a government-held besieged
The DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group said the missile hit near a school Thursday evening in the Qusour
It said the attack destroyed the school and a nearby residential building.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the incident, putting the number of civilians killed at 13.
Syrian troops broke a nearly three-year siege on parts of Deir el-Zour last month and are fighting to liberate from IS remaining parts of the city.