Murdoch's UK firm pays damages to ex-spy in hacking scandal

LONDON — Rupert Murdoch's British newspaper company has agreed to pay damages to a former intelligence officer whose computer was hacked by a private investigator working for the now-defunct News of the World tabloid.

Ian Hurst, who ran agents inside the IRA in Northern Ireland in the 1980s, sued News Group Newspapers after learning that his emails had been hacked.

Hurst's lawyer Jeremy Reed said Friday at the High Court in London that News Group acknowledged the agent's emails had been intercepted "routinely and intensively" over several months in 2006.

News Group lawyer Anthony Hudson said the company "accepts that such activity happened, accepts that it should never have happened, and has undertaken to the court that it will never happen again."