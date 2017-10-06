NATO official: alliance worried terrorism up in Afghanistan

BUCHAREST, Romania — A top NATO official says the alliance is concerned about an increase in terrorism in Afghanistan after NATO withdrew its combat troops in 2014.

President of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, Paolo Alli told The Associated Press: "We cannot underestimate what is happening in Afghanistan because after we withdrew our troops... we saw a new increase of terrorism of .... Taliban controlling big parts of the country."

After NATO ended its combat mission in 2014 alliance troops remained to train and advise Afghan forces.

Alli's comments in Bucharest on Friday came after Kay Bailey Hutchison, the U.S. ambassador to the alliance, said Washington would ask NATO to contribute about 1,000 additional troops to fight the resurgent Taliban.