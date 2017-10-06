New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Shea-Porter to retire
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter says she's retiring from Congress at the end of her term.
Shea-Porter, 64, said in a statement that "the time has come in my life to pause and decide on a different path."
She was originally elected in the Democratic wave of 2006 and has swapped the seat back and forth with former GOP Rep. Frank Guinta on several occasions, depending on the Granite State's electoral whims. She won it back last year, winning 44
Shea-Porter was the first woman elected to Congress from New Hampshire and was a surprise winner of the seat in her first ever campaign for office, focusing on opposition to the Iraq war and health care.