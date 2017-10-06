New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Shea-Porter to retire

WASHINGTON — New Hampshire Democratic Rep. Carol Shea-Porter says she's retiring from Congress at the end of her term.

Shea-Porter, 64, said in a statement that "the time has come in my life to pause and decide on a different path."

She was originally elected in the Democratic wave of 2006 and has swapped the seat back and forth with former GOP Rep. Frank Guinta on several occasions, depending on the Granite State's electoral whims. She won it back last year, winning 44 per cent of the vote in a three-way race.