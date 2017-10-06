Norwegians try to cause landslide in unstable mountain
A
A
Share via Email
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian authorities are trying to provoke a landslide by pumping water onto a mountain where a major shift in the rock has appeared threatening.
Lars Harald Blikra of Norway's Water Resources and Energy Directorate says 75,000
He said Friday the pumping could continue for days, adding "we have not seen so large a shifting before."
In recent weeks, movement of up to 10
Late Thursday, 11 people living in four houses close to Mannen were protectively evacuated.