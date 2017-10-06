NOT REAL NEWS: A look at what didn't happen this week
A roundup of some of the most popular, but completely untrue, headlines of the week. None of these stories are legit, even though they were shared widely on social media. The Associated Press checked these out; here are the real facts:
NOT REAL: Las Vegas Shooting Exposed as Antifa-led False Flag Attack
THE FACTS: Despite headlines floated by numerous
NOT REAL: Gordon Ramsay Has His Entire Staff Take A Knee-Refuses To Serve Miami Dolphins Players
THE FACTS: The restaurant named in this story created by hoax site The Last Line of
NOT REAL: Las Vegas: Video Confirms Multiple Shooters, Co-ordinated Attack
THE FACTS: A flickering light coming from a floor below Las Vegas Stephen Paddock's room helped spawn dozens of reports, many on conspiracy-themed sites, that gunshots were fired from two locations at the Mandalay Bay resort. Authorities said quickly after Paddock was found dead that there were no other shooters. Several videos of the flickering light show it coming from the fourth floor before the gunfire began on the 32nd floor. An Australian man who said he was in a room next to Paddock also added to the reports with a Facebook post that "multiple shooters" were at the scene. Brian Hodge retracted the account a day later.
NOT REAL: This man posed proudly with the bear he shot while it was hibernating
THE FACTS: The article
NOT REAL: Pizza Hut is giving 3 FREE Large Pizza Coupon on their 58th Anniversary
THE FACTS: This offer is too good to be true, despite several Facebook posts that have been circulating in recent weeks. The posts take users to a
This weekly fixture is part of The Associated Press' ongoing efforts to fact-check claims in suspected false news stories.
Find all AP Fact Checks here: https://www.apnews.com/tag/APFactCheck