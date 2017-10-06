Ohio judge shot outside court says he's glad to resume work
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio — An Ohio judge who was shot outside his courthouse in August has returned to the bench and says he's glad to be back at work.
The Steubenville (STOO'-behn-vihl) Herald-Star reports Jefferson County Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES') returned to his courtroom Thursday, handling arraignments and a sentencing.
Bruzzese was shot Aug. 21 while walking from his car to the courthouse in Steubenville, roughly 30 miles (48
Bruzzese underwent surgery at a Pittsburgh hospital and has been recovering at home since late August.
A prosecutor has said investigators trying to understand what motivated the shooting were examining whether Richmond mistakenly thought Bruzzese had dismissed a lawsuit filed by Richmond.
