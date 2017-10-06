Pence checks out Maria impact on US Virgin Islands

FREDERIKSTED, Virgin Islands — Vice-President Mike Pence is in the U.S. Virgin Islands to get an update on the recovery efforts after the islands were socked by Hurricane Maria.

Pence is getting a briefing on the rebuilding efforts in St. Croix and meeting with people affected by the storm. He's the first top member of the Trump administration to visit the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The vice-president was aiming to reassure people in the U.S. territories that the Trump administration will help the islands recover from the massive storm.