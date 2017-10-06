Police in Maryland report 3 dead in gang-related violence

BALTIMORE — The police chief of the county that surrounds Maryland's capital says three bodies have been found and multiple arrests made following what authorities believe were gang-related killings.

Anne Arundel County Police Chief Timothy Altomare held a news conference Friday about the slayings but gave few details, saying he didn't want to put people in jeopardy.

Altomare urged anyone to contact police immediately if they need protection from a gang.

The chief says there's a gang presence in each Anne Arundel community, but police won't let gangs take over. Altomare says all levels of government are working to lessen the dangers to county residents.