Police say teacher sent nude photos to 15-year-old girl

NEW YORK — Police say a New York City teacher has been arrested for sending nude photos of himself to a 15-year-old former student.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2xobAyq ) 35-year-old Michael Cognato was arrested Friday and accused of sending naked photos and videos to the girl.

Prosecutors say he also persuaded the girl to send lewd videos of herself to him.

Cognato is a teacher at Intermediate School 93 in Queens. Prosecutors say the girl was his student when she was in the eighth grade and they stayed in contact after she graduated from the school.

Cognato faces charges including promoting a sexual performance by a child.

A city Department of Education spokesman says Cognato has been removed from the classroom.

Information about a lawyer for Cognato was not immediately available.

