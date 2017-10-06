Prosecutor: Failed Paris bombing could have been devastating

PARIS — France's anti-terrorism prosecutor says three men are facing charges in an elaborate, failed bombing in a high-end Paris neighbourhood that could have been "devastating."

Paris Prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters that two of the suspects had been under surveillance for ties to radical Islam. He said the three are meeting Friday with investigating judges expected to file preliminary terrorism charges.

Molins said the three have denied involvement and refused to answer investigators. Three others held in the investigation were released Friday for lack of evidence.

Alerted by a resident, authorities found canisters, buckets of gasoline and a detonation device connected to a telephone in a building in Paris' 16th arrondissement, or district, Saturday.