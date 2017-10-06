Protests demanding electoral reforms persist in Kenya
NAIROBI, Kenya — Supporters of Kenya's opposition Friday held demonstrations in the capital and other strongholds to demand the exit of several electoral officials before a rerun presidential vote later this month.
The demonstration in Nairobi was largely peaceful but in the opposition
Kenya's top court nullified the August re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, citing irregularities and illegalities in the vote counting.
In Nairobi Friday, protesters carried placards saying "Chiloba Must Go," citing the chairman of the electoral commission that the opposition wants gone before the Oct. 26 repeat election.
Kenyatta's opponent Raila Odinga did not appear at any of the protests Friday.