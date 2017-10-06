News / World

Questions arise on China's plans as N. Korea war talk rises

FILE - In this April 15, 2017 file photo, a submarine missile is paraded across the Kim Il Sung Square during a military parade, in Pyongyang, North Korea to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder. Securing North Korea's missile launchers and nuclear, chemical and biological weapons sites would likely be a chief priority for China in the event of a major crisis involving its communist neighbor, analysts say, although Beijing so far is keeping mum on any plans. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E, File)

BEIJING — Analysts say the security of North Korea's missiles and nuclear, chemical and biological weapons would be a chief priority for China in the event of a major crisis involving its communist neighbour .

China is mum on any contingency plans, but questions are being raised with U.S. and North Korean tensions high and relations between Beijing and Pyongyang at a historic low. The scene along the China-North Korea border provides some clues.

Construction crews are at work on a six-lane highway to the border outside the small Chinese city of Ji'an along the Tumen River. The dearth of traffic and trade would suggest the highway is of little use, but it could facilitate the rapid movement of tanks and troops.

