Snyder appointee contradicts him on Legionnaires' outbreak
A
A
Share via Email
FLINT, Mich. — A state official is contradicting Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder about when the governor learned about a Flint area Legionnaires' disease outbreak.
Harvey Hollins, who was
Snyder's office declined to comment Friday.
The issue emerged as Hollins testified at a court hearing involving Nick Lyon, head of the Department of Health and Human Services. Lyon is charged with involuntary manslaughter and misconduct. Prosecutors say he failed to alert the public quickly about Legionnaires'.
A judge must decide whether to send Lyon to trial. Some experts have linked Legionnaires' to Flint's poor water quality in 2014-15.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Bill Smith wants to axe Calgary Green Line tunnel in favour of longer line
-
Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business