State yanks NY vineyard's liquor license over rowdy crowds
CUTCHOGUE, N.Y. — The New York State Liquor Authority has suspended the license of a Long Island winery where officials say drunken patrons have engaged in public sex, brawls and other rowdy
SLA officials on Thursday said Vineyard 48 in Cutchogue (kuht-CHAWG') had a "disturbing record" of repeatedly serving extremely intoxicated customers to the point where it strained local police services and caused "havoc" on
The liquor license suspension comes after
The vineyard's lawyer says the allegations are untrue and exaggerated.