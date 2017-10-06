Strong quake shakes northeastern Japan, no danger of tsunami
TOKYO — A strong earthquake late Friday shook northeastern Japan off the coast of Fukushima, the region hit by a massive quake and tsunami in 2011 that triggered a nuclear plant meltdown, but there were no reports of damage or injuries.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said there was no danger of a tsunami. It said the quake struck at about midnight and measured a preliminary magnitude of 5.9. It was
The shaking was felt 240
The utility that operates the wrecked Fukushima nuclear plant said it was conducting safety checks.