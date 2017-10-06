The Latest: Mother of Arizona murder suspect speaks out

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. — The Latest on a quadruple shooting in Casa Grande, Arizona. (all times local):

3:50 p.m.

____

2:21 p.m.

Casa Grande police have identified the two suspects arrested and the victims in a quadruple killing attributed to domestic violence, saying that one of the victims was the estranged wife of one of the suspects.

Police say 31-year-old Alec Javier Perez and 22-year-old Rodney Ortiz Jr. remain jailed after being arrested Thursday on suspicion of four counts of first-degree murder.

The victims are identified as 32-year-old Justin Allen Yates, 27-year-old Jose Martin Aguilera, 31-year-old Connie Carrera and 29-year-old Crysta Proctor.

Police said Proctor was the estranged wife of Perez.

Police say the case has been submitted to the Pinal County Attorney's Office for review.