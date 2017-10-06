The Latest: Russia says US providing cover to IS in Syria
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
BEIRUT — The Latest on the developments in Syria (all times local):
2:10 p.m.
The Russian military is accusing the United States of turning a blind eye and effectively providing cover to the Islamic State group's operations in an area in Syria that is under U.S. control.
The Russian
He says the area has become a "black hole," posing a threat to Syrian army's offensive against the IS in eastern Der el-Zour province.
The Russian accusations likely reflect rising tensions as U.S.-backed Syrian forces and the Russian-backed Syrian army — both of which are battling IS — race for control of oil and gas-rich areas of eastern Syria.
___
11 a.m.
Syrian opposition activists say 15 civilians including children have been killed when a missile slammed into a government-held besieged
The DeirEzzor 24 monitoring group said the missile hit near a school Thursday evening in the Qusour
It said the attack destroyed the school and a nearby residential building.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights also reported the incident, putting the number of civilians killed at 13.
Syrian troops broke a nearly three-year siege on parts of Deir el-Zour last month and are fighting to liberate from IS remaining parts of the city.