The Latest: Weinstein Co. details sex harassment inquiry

NEW YORK — The Latest on fallout from sexual harassment allegations against Oscar-winning producer Harvey Weinstein (all times local):

7:15 p.m.

The board of directors of The Weinstein Co. say they take sexual harassment allegations against co-founder Harvey Weinstein extremely seriously and has appointed a legal team to review them.

A statement issued Friday evening states Weinstein is taking an indefinite leave of absence. It says the next steps for his future with the company depend on his therapeutic progress and the results of the internal investigation.

The statement is signed by four of six remaining board members.

The board named attorney John Kiernan of the firm Debevoise & Plimpton LLP as the head of the internal investigation.

The statement says it is essential for The Weinstein Co. to have a culture where women can work with respect and without fear of harassment or discrimination.

___

6:45 p.m.

A source with knowledge of the decision says Harvey Weinstein will be suspended from his film company pending an internal investigation into sexual harassment claims levelled against the Oscar winner.

The source, who was not authorized to speak publicly, says an announcement on the suspension and investigation is expected on Friday. The decision was made by The Weinstein Co.'s board of directors.

The New York Times reported Thursday that Weinstein has over the years reached at least eight legal settlements with women over alleged harassment. Weinstein said Thursday that he was taking a leave of absence.

Leadership of The Weinstein Co. is expected to be assumed by Weinstein's brother, Bob Weinstein, and David Glasser, the company's chief operating officer and president.

— By Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

___

3 a.m.

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has long held a larger-than-life role in Hollywood, but many are questioning whether his career will survive detailed accusations of sexual harassment levelled by several women.

The accusations were published Thursday by The New York Times and include accusations Weinstein sexually harassed actresses, including Ashley Judd, and former employees. Weinstein has said he is taking a leave of absence from his company and acknowledged he has behaved poorly, but has accused the Times of rushing its story to publication because of a vendetta against him.

The Times says it stands by its reporting.