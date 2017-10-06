Trump plays with Spanish accent, celebrates Hispanic culture
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump played with the pronunciation of Puerto Rico as he saluted Hispanic Heritage Month at the White House.
Trump drew out the name in an accented fashion three times — "Pueeeeerto Rico" — telling the crowd, "We love Pueeeeerto Rico." Then he said it without any accent: "And we also love Puerto Rico," prompting a laugh from the crowd.
Trump said his administration is working hard to help Puerto Ricans recover from Hurricane Maria.
Trump has rankled many Hispanics with his tough immigration policies. At the White House event Friday, the president praised the contributions of Hispanics, including those working in his administration and serving in the military.
