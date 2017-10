Trump to boost tax cut plan in Pennsylvania next week

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump is heading to Hamburg, Pennsylvania, next week to make his case for an overhaul of the nation's tax code.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Friday the plan "is really a jobs bill." Trump's trip Wednesday to the town northwest of Philadelphia is aimed at building his case that tax cuts would help drive the economy.

Trump has promised Americans "the largest tax cut in our country's history." But for the poorest Americans households, Trump's plan would amount to an average tax cut of about $60 a year, according to the Tax Policy Center. Middle-income families would get about $300 on average. Most of the cuts would go to the wealthiest Americans.