UK court drops lawsuit against IVF clinic in forgery case

LONDON — Britain's High Court has dismissed a lawsuit against an IVF clinic by a man who says his ex-wife forged his signature to conceive a child using an egg fertilized with his sperm.

A judge said the clinic hadn't been negligent, but slammed the "desperate, dishonest" behaviour of the man's former wife.

The man, identified only as ARB, says his ex-wife forged his name on a consent-to-thaw form for an embryo the couple had frozen before their split.

The embryo was transplanted at a London clinic in October 2010 and a daughter born the following summer.

ARB sued, seeking damages to cover the cost of the child's upkeep.