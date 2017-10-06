Ukrainian parliament approves bills related to rebel regions

KIEV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian parliament has passed hotly-disputed bills regarding the rebel-controlled eastern territories following debates interrupted by scuffles.

The bills submitted by Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko have drawn fierce criticism from some lawmakers. Opponents of the bills argued that they don't assert Ukraine's control of the eastern territories strongly enough and swarmed the speaker's platform Thursday, causing the session to be adjourned.

The parliament on Friday finally passed the bills, which refer to elements of the 2015 peace deal for eastern Ukraine brokered by France and Germany.