UPS aims to solve mystery surrounding its business plans

ATLANTA — UPS says in court records that it suspects one of its pilots obtained secret business plans for the shipping giant's aircraft fleet and posted them online.

The Georgia-based company is taking steps to identify whoever was responsible for posting the strategic plans on an internet message board frequented by pilots.

In a federal lawsuit filed this week, UPS says its strategic plans are highly confidential, and says a PowerPoint presentation was intended only for senior executives.

A judge gave the company permission to subpoena records from Yahoo Holdings Inc. for emails from a specific Yahoo.com email address. UPS also plans to subpoena internet records from a national pilots' union.