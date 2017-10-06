US: A few visitors to Cuba claim symptoms similar to attacks
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The State Department says it has received "a handful of reports" from American citizens who say they've experienced symptoms similar to those in attacks of U.S. government workers in Havana. But the U.S. isn't vouching for those reports.
The United States last week issued a travel warning that urges American
A State Department official says in the days following the travel warning, some citizens reported having similar symptoms after
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend