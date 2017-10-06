US consumer borrowing rose at a slower pace in August

WASHINGTON — U.S. consumers slowed their borrowing in August to an annual pace of 4.2 per cent — a pullback from a pace of nearly 7 per cent over the past three years.

The Federal Reserve says overall consumer credit rose $13.1 billion in August, down from the $17.7 billion increase in July.

Economists and financial markets monitor the consumer borrowing report for insights about consumer spending, a category that represents about 70 per cent of U.S. economic activity.

Non-revolving credit, which includes auto and student loans, increased $7.3 billion. The revolving credit category, which includes credit cards, increased $5.8 billion.