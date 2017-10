Video: North Carolina man raised arms before police shot him

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Body-camera footage released by a North Carolina police department shows a man had his arms raised to his side just before officers fatally shot him last month.

The video was among five released Friday by Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.

Officers can be heard on the video yelling at Rueben Galindo to drop a gun they said he was holding in his left hand before shots were fired Sept. 6.

Days after the shooting, attorney George Laughrun told The Charlotte Observer that Galindo pointed the gun at Officer David Guerra before officers shot him outside his apartment building. Guerra and another officer are on administrative leave.