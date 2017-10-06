Vietnam fires senior Communist Party official for corruption

HANOI, Vietnam — Vietnam's ruling Communist Party has fired the party boss of the central city of Danang, which will host next month's Asia Pacific summit, which U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to attend.

The government said in a statement Friday that the party's elite Central Committee dismissed Nguyen Xuan Anh as city party secretary and removed him from the committee for serious violations and mistakes that damaged the party's image and caused anger among the public and party members.

The party's inspection committee said last month that Anh had violated party rules and used a car and two houses belonging to private businesses.