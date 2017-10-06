Wounded congressman to throw out first pitch in playoff game
A
A
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — A spokeswoman for House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (skuh-LEES') says the Louisiana Republican plans to throw out the first pitch before Friday night's playoff game between the Washington Nationals and Chicago Cubs.
Scalise made a triumphant return to the House last week — more than three months after he was wounded while practicing for an annual charity baseball game featuring members of Congress.
Scalise and four others were wounded when a gunman opened fire at the practice.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Canadian shot in the head at Las Vegas concert begins a long trip home
-
Police looking to identify three people after robbery at Cole Harbour business
-
She said yes: Man uses front page of Metro Halifax to propose to girlfriend
-
Dog beer garden, fall fair, Mooseheads: 5 things to do in Halifax this weekend